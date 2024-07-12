Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Reacts to Shannon Sharpe’s All-Time Center Rankings
On a recent episode of the First Take podcast, three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe shared his opinion on the top NBA centers of all time. He placed four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal third on the list behind fellow Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain.
The 14-time All-NBA center responded to this take on The Big Podcast with Shaq, presenting a counterargument to his third place ranking behind Chamberlain.
“Yes, Wilt did average 50 (points) and did all that. But, he only got two championships. He didn't get double and quadruple teamed. And this is why I wish I didn't get hurt that last year because I wanted to pass Wilt Chamberlain up in points.”- Shaquille O'Neal, The Big Podcast
From a statistical perspective, Chamberlain led the pair in total points, rebounds, and assists and per game. He was also the NBA scoring leader seven times and the rebounds leader 11 times, according to LandofBasketball.com.
“He (Sharpe) stated the facts behind his opinions. I have no problem with that. He was doing his job and then he talked about the numbers. Wilt’s numbers are better than mine.”- Shaquille O'Neal, The Big Podcast
But, O’Neal still is confident in his ownership of the Most Dominant Ever title.
“I think that category, the M.D.E, I still think it belongs to me.”- Shaquille O'Neal, The Big Podcast
O’Neal has more NBA championships, playoff appearances, All-Star games, All-NBA selections, and All-Defensive selections than Chamberlain, but that could be explained by his five extra seasons in the league. O’Neal played 19 seasons while Wilt played in 14.
Regardless of his placement on Sharpe’s ranking of centers, O’Neal expressed that he is honored to be recognized alongside those names.
“I have no problem with being number three. To be able to be mentioned with those names, I'm happy. And, Shannon Sharpe thank you for putting me number three. I appreciate it very much.”- Shaquille O'Neal, The Big Podcast
