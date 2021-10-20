Lakers News: Shaquille O'Neal Thinks LeBron James Will Go Down As The Greatest Ever

Despite the Lakers opening night loss to the Warriors, the Lakers were all the buzz. TNT's "Inside the NBA" broadcast from right outside the Staples Center, and the four gentlemen on TNT's flagship NBA show were as entertaining as ever.

Later into the evening, Shaquille O'Neal made his thoughts known on the legacy of LeBron James.

“He’s got four rings and he becomes the highest scorer in the NBA history. He’s the best ever. Ain’t nothing you can say.”

He explained.

"I know what he's doing. Championships are great, but he's trying to pass Kareem up. That's what he is doing. I know exactly what he's doing. 'Cause now if you pass Kareem up, it ain't no talk about who the best player ever is. Think about that? I saw he needed to average (25) points or something like that the next few years, which he will do. He can do that in two more years."

That is very high praise from a player who also thinks very highly of himself. O'Neal's ego has never been in question, but O'Neal is always quick to point out the players he sees greatness in.

It has been a consensus for decades the Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time. If you mention anybody else's name as the 'GOAT' other than Jordan, it never goes well. It is generational, but also an accepted rule. James has a lot of support as the years go on and his legacy cements, but it will be hard for people to accept.

O'Neal has a point, though. James will go down in the top five players in points, assists, among other statistics. For people who only count 'rings' into the argument, there is no convincing. It's been said a fanatic is one that won't change his mind and won't change the subject.