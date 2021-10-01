Should The Lakers Retire Pau Gasol's Jersey?

The Spaniard and former Laker is reportedly going to announce his retirement soon.

Pau Gasol. Number 16. Laker fans remember Gasol as the man who helped (and arguably lead the way) the Lakers win two championships in 2009 and 2010. Although he played for five teams during his illustrious career, for Laker fans he is absolutely a Laker forever.

This week it's been rumored everywhere that Pau Gasol will soon be announcing his retirement. If that is the case, the first question on everyone's mind is obviously this:

Should the Lakers retire Gasol's number?

In the interest of fairness, let us make a yes and no list. Reasons why he should be, and reasons why perhaps number 16 won't hang in the rafters.

Reasons Why the Lakers Shouldn't Retire His Number.

1) Perhaps not enough time in a Lakers uniform. Gasol spent seven seasons in LA, which is less than half of his 19 year career. Like this reason or not, there is some truth to it. The Memphis Grizzlies would probably argue that his jersey deserves to hang in the FedEx Forum. Guys like James Worthy, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson--their entire careers were spent in Los Angeles.

Admittedly, that's the only reason. I wanted to be neutral and come up with reasons for and against, but how could I?

Reasons Why The Lakers Should Retire His Number

1) He helped bring the Lakers two championships, facing off against teams with elite big men. The 2009 Orlando Magic had a prime Dwight Howard. Howard at that time was absolutely a problem. He affected every part of the game, and Gasol fought hard and played a great series. In 2010, after being called 'soft' and unable to deal with the Boston Celtics' physicality, he dominated the 2010 finals, arguably deserving the NBA Finals MVP as much as Bryant did. He averaged 18.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists, and showed up big in game seven.

2) Kobe Bryant said so.

“There’s no debate. He will have his number in the rafters next to mine."

Is somebody cutting onions? Kobe Bryant said so, therefore it is emphatically right. Gasol's jersey deserves to hang in the rafters of Staples center because Kobe Bryant said so. There's nothing else that needs to be said. Instead, I'll leave you with a few of the best Pau Gasol Laker moments.

Do you think Gasol's number deserves to hang in the Staples center rafters?