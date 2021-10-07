Lakers News: Skip Bayless Puts LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on Blast

    • October 7, 2021
    Lakers News: Skip Bayless Calls Out LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, Is He Right?

    Skip Bayless just can’t keep the names of two Lakers out of his mouth.
    LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have both had themselves pretty successful careers thus far. Despite both careers being at different points and reaching different heights, you can say they’re two of the top players in the NBA. However, with success comes hate and criticism from those who try and pick out the flaws.

    That has been the case for sports commentator Skip Bayless who has been known to criticize many athletes across the major U.S. sports, and most notably LeBron James. Of course, Bayless decided to take another shot at LeBron and his new teammate Russell Westbrook, calling out there inability to shoot three-pointers. He blasted that weakness in a tweet saying:

    "Can't wait to see LeBrick and Westbrick launching threes from the Lakers' backcourt."

    Now James and Westbrook have never been known to be elite three-point shooters, especially when they have so many other ways they can beat you. LeBron did shoot a decent 36.5% from beyond the arc last season but Westbrook only managed 31.5% while only attempting 4.2 shots per game. Westbrook especially, has earned a reputation of being a below average shooter from the 3-point line.

    However, just as James has had shooters like Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope take on that role in the past, the newly constructed Lakers have Wayne Ellington, Malik Monk, and possibly Carmelo Anthony who have all shown at one point they can make it rain. Monk has already been showing off what he can do so far this preseason. If they can tap into that once again this season for the Lakers, the roster will get that much stronger and make Skip Bayless’ words irrelevant, especially if it leads to another NBA title.

