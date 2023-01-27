Lakers News: Skip Bayless Praises LeBron James for Being the Greatest at This Skill

Skip Bayless has made a career hating LeBron James. It's one thing to dislike a player's game, and talk down on what he does. But it's another to do what Skip does, especially in regards to one of the greatest players in NBA history.

But Skip can do what he wants to do, as LeBron definitely doesn't hear or care what he has to say. But for all the fans who like to see Bayless admit when he's wrong, he did just that a few weeks ago.

During the Lakers' 2OT loss to the Dallas Mavericks a few weeks ago, Bayless took to Twitter to give LeBron some props. He called him the "greatest" in today's NBA at driving to the basket.

Bayless definitely isn't wrong about that, but there are many more things in which LeBron is the "greatest" at in not only today's NBA, but the history of the NBA.

For example, in just a few weeks, he will become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. I can't wait to see what Bayless tweets that night.

But either way, basketball fans can keep enjoying LeBron, and Bayless can keep tweeting out salty takes. I know Laker fans are enjoying the greatness while it's still here.