Lakers News: Slovenia Announces Major Update on Luka Doncic's EuroBasket Preparation Game Schedule
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic is the best player from the country of Slovenia. He is one of the best players in the world, and he loves representing his country on the world stage.
Every time he gets an opportunity, he plays for the Slovenian National Team. Doncic hasn't been able to get Team Slovenia into contention for a medal in FIBA or Olympic competition yet, but he's working on that.
Right now, Slovenia is participating in EuroBasket prep, and Doncic is on the roster. Lakers fans are keeping a close eye on his participation.
More news: Former NBA Lottery Pick Takes Massive Shot at Lakers' LeBron James
Lakers guard Luka Doncic will only play in one of two back-to-back games for Slovenia
As part of the preparation for EuroBasket, Doncic will only play one of two games for Slovenia. The games are back-to-back, so he will skip Friday's game against Lithuania and will play Latvia on Saturday.
Doncic doesn't want to overtax himself before training camp even starts. He also doesn't want to risk any sort of injury for games that truly do not matter. He's just exercising some caution.
The Lakers are certainly happy that he is making this decision, so he is resting his body before training camp starts. They want him to work on his game, but they don't need him to possibly get hurt in a practice game.
More news: Lakers Insider Provides Update on LeBron James' Immediate Future With LA
Slovenia feels good about its opportunity to play well in EuroBasket with Doncic on the roster, especially now that he is in the best shape of his career.
The Lakers will be watching Doncic's participation in EuroBasket carefully
Doncic and the rest of the Slovenian team will start their EuroBasket journey on August 30th when they open up with France, which is a very tough draw.
EuroBasket starts on August 27th, and a lot of NBA players will be playing for their country. The Lakers will certainly be watching Doncic's participation very closely to see how he looks and also to make sure he doesn't get hurt.
After being traded to the Lakers, Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. He shot 43.6 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.