Lakers News: Steph Curry Reacts to Quincy Olivari’s Emotional Tribute
It's been quite a weekend for Los Angeles Lakers point guard Quincy Olivari. The rookie made his first start in the Lakers' final preseason game of the year, earning the start as the Lakers took on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, one of Olivari's favorite players growing up.
Curry did not play because of a finger injury, but Olivari recorded a career day in front of his idol as he scored 22 points with seven rebounds and two assists. Olivari became emotional after the game talking about meeting Curry., scoring 22 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. Olivari became emotional after the game when he talked
"It's crazy because I've liked him since I was in like sixth grade. I don't even know what to say, man. Like, that's my favorite player ever," Olivari said. "The first thing he told me was like, 'I'm a big fan of your game,' and truth be told, I'm a big fan of him. I had his jersey -- he signed it twice. I used to sleep under that jersey. And like, I just wanted to be like him so badly.
"Just to be able to meet him, him being able to have some respect for me, and then us to talk in the back -- he gave me a pair of his shoes and signed them. That meant the world to me, man. My dad knows, my mom knows -- like, it just means a lot. I don't know, it just means a lot."
After their meeting, Olivari posted a picture with him and Curry on Instagram. The post also included a video of Olivari receiving a signed jersey from Curry as a kid. Olivari captioned the post, "dreams do come true."
Curry left a comment on the post: "Pleasure bro. Appreciate you being a real one and letting me know the history!!"
Curry additionally a posted a picture of him and Olivari as well, with the caption "real as they come."
Olivari commented on Curry's post: "I appreciate u big dawg"
Not only did the final preseason game offer Olivari the chance to meet Curry, but the undrafted rookie earned an official role on the team. The following day, the Lakers converted Olivari's contract to a two-way contract after he went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Xavier.