Lakers News: Steve Kerr Praises LeBron James Following Tough Team USA Contest
Team USA was in danger of falling to South Sudan in a pre-Olympic game between the two Group C teams before LeBron James hit a game-winning layup to give the United States a narrow 101-100 win.
The near loss was a shock for a team that is expected to dominate during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and take home their fifth straight gold medal. Thanks to some end-of-game magic from James, Team USA avoided what would have been an unbelievable upset.
In total, James recorded 23 points, six rebounds, and six assists during Saturday's win. James' clutch shot and performance earned him the kudos of Team USA and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.
“He’s just got such an incredible competitive spirit and confidence in the clutch, and I think the whole team was embarrassed at halftime to be totally outplayed and down 14,” Kerr said, via The Athletic's Joe Vardon. “And then I don’t think he was real thrilled about me not starting him in the third quarter, but I thought that next group that we put out there really did a good job defensively. And I looked down a couple of times and I can see LeBron champing at a bit to be out on the floor. As soon as he got out there and he went to work, he was brilliant.”
LeBron and Team USA will look to avoid needing a game-winning basket next week when they begin play in the Group Phase for the Olympics. Team USA will begin with a match against Serbia on July 28 to begin their Olympics. They will then face South Sudan in a rematch on July 31.