Lakers News: Suns Announce Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal Availability Ahead of NBA Cup Match
The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday for their third NBA Cup game of the season.
While the Lakers will welcome back their backup center, Jaxson Hayes, the Suns will welcome back two of their three star players, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared the news via Twitter/X.
Durant and Beal have been slowly working their way back to playing form, and both of the superstars are on track for a return to game action Tuesday.
Beal has missed the last five games due to a left calf strain. Durant has missed seven straight games due to a left calf strain.
Beal official status hasn't been released yet, but he's expected to play Tuesday even if he gets a questionable designation. Durant progressed to 5-on-5 drills Sunday, and his teammates said the veteran looked good. Durant's official status for Tuesday's game will likely be released Monday afternoon.
The Suns have been one of the best teams in the league, with Beal and Durant in the lineup. With Durant in the lineup, the Suns had an 8-1 record, which was good for the first seed in the Western Conference at the time.
Without Durant, the Suns are now 9-7, losing six of their last seven games and on a five-game losing streak.
The Lakers will have their hands full with Durant, who has played great basketball before the injury. The 36-year-old was on an MVP-caliber track in his 18th season -- averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 53.3 percent shooting, 42.9 percent from 3-point range.
As for Beal, he is averaging 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in nine games thus far. Beal is in his second season with the Suns.
Beal last played on Nov. 12 against the Utah Jazz, in which he recorded 24 points, three assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 29 minutes.
Beal has struggled to stay healthy during his time with the Suns, playing only 62 out of a possible 98 games.
The Lakers have a one-game lead over the Suns in the Western Conference standings. L.A. sits as the fourth seed early in the season, while the Suns are the eighth seed.
Every game will matter for West teams, especially in head-to-head matchups. So far, the Lakers and Suns are 1-1 this season in head-to-head matchups.
Tuesday's matchup will go a long way in the standings.
More Lakers: Bronny James Expected to Overtake LeBron as Top-Selling Jersey