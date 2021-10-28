Skip to main content
    Lakers News: Teams Are Stepping it Up Against LA, But Frank Vogel Wants That

    There is a target on the Lakers' backs, and Vogel thinks it's good.
    The Lakers are 2-3 across their first 5 games of the season. With all of the anticipation surrounding a new-look roster and the addition of Russell Westbrook, it's fair to call that a disappointing start. 

    And to be fair, experts have generally predicted that it would take them some time to find their footing. The addition of new players and a new star will require these guys to learn each other and Frank Vogel to learn what works in real-time. 

    So far, young and inexperienced teams have stepped it up against the Lakers. You can look at the Spurs' outburst and the Thunder pouring it on them as examples of that. Vogel knows there is a target on their back, but he thinks that helps them long-term. 

    In the moment after the loss, it's not fun. At the end of the day, if we get pushed every night like this, it's going to sharpen us.

    There is certainly something to teams bringing an extra level of intensity every night. If the Lakers respond well, that could prepare them for a deep run in the playoffs. 

    But they also need to win now. Getting that experience with teams bringing the heat does nothing for Los Angeles if they continue to fall short, especially against bad teams. 

