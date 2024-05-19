Lakers News: Teams May Reportedly Be Using Unique Motives to Land LeBron
Amid all the uncertainty that surrounds the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the biggest mysteries is still what star LeBron James will do this summer. James is eligible to opt out of his deal with the Lakers to become a free agent but most believe that he will ultimately return to Los Angeles.
One factor that could play into his decision is his son's draft stock. Bronny James is one of the more intriguing candidates in the 2024 NBA Draft class despite a poor freshman season at USC. While the elder James is likely to come back to the Lakers, some teams may try to draft his son to potentially lure him.
Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported the news.
"Contending teams have discussed drafting Bronny as early as the 20s despite not having cap space to make LeBron a max offer. Maybe, the thinking is, James would actually consider signing for the midlevel exception if they drafted his son."
It has been reported that James wouldn't consider leaving the Lakers just to go play with his son somewhere else so if a team believes this, they may be wasting a first-round pick. Bronny gave his thoughts on the matter, essentially shooting it down.
“Honestly, I feel like this is a serious business. And I don’t feel like there would be a thought of, ‘I’m just drafting this kid just because I’m gonna get his dad,’” Bronny said. “Like, I don’t think a GM would really allow that.”
The two could come together to play alongside one another organically, especially if the Lakers draft Bronny. But other teams may be better off grabbing Bronny only if they truly believe he can help them win games going forward.
More Lakers: LeBron James' Presence at a Cavs Playoff Game May Have Been LA-Motivated