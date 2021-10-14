Lakers News: The Big Three Will Play Heavy Minutes Tonight Versus the Kings

The last matinee before the big show starts is tonight for the Lakers against the Sacramento Kings. Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James will all be taking the court together again for only the second time in this NBA preseason.

In their first time on the court together last game vs. the Warriors, Anthony Davis (who has played the most minutes this preseason of all the starters) looked like the big man Lakers saw win a title. He has been lethal in the paint, catching lobs, hitting jumpers, taking guys off the dribble, and taking the ball into the post. He is ready.

Westbrook and James looked rusty. James missed a few passes he normally would make in his sleep, and Westbrook just looked a little out of rhythm. James and Westbrook being a little rusty is nothing to panic about. NBA players take time to get their own comfort and rhythm into a new season, to say nothing of an entirely new team trying to mesh with each other. Westbrook and James combined for 11 turnovers against the Warriors. Westbrook will always have a high turnover count. He has the ball a lot. Cutting down on his overall turnovers will be important, but Laker fans should expect some turnovers from a player who tends to average a triple-double.

As for the three of them together, the key is patience. We discussed this yesterday in a piece coming from the mouth of the team leader (James) himself. James, Westbrook, and Davis are elite NBA players and they're going to be fun to watch, but this will be only their second game on the floor together. It will take some time.