    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Lakers News: The Big Three Will Play Heavy Minutes Tonight Versus the Kings

    The three-headed monster takes the court again.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The last matinee before the big show starts is tonight for the Lakers against the Sacramento Kings. Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James will all be taking the court together again for only the second time in this NBA preseason.

    In their first time on the court together last game vs. the Warriors, Anthony Davis (who has played the most minutes this preseason of all the starters) looked like the big man Lakers saw win a title. He has been lethal in the paint, catching lobs, hitting jumpers, taking guys off the dribble, and taking the ball into the post. He is ready.

    Westbrook and James looked rusty. James missed a few passes he normally would make in his sleep, and Westbrook just looked a little out of rhythm. James and Westbrook being a little rusty is nothing to panic about. NBA players take time to get their own comfort and rhythm into a new season, to say nothing of an entirely new team trying to mesh with each other. Westbrook and James combined for 11 turnovers against the Warriors. Westbrook will always have a high turnover count. He has the ball a lot. Cutting down on his overall turnovers will be important, but Laker fans should expect some turnovers from a player who tends to average a triple-double.

    As for the three of them together, the key is patience. We discussed this yesterday in a piece coming from the mouth of the team leader (James) himself. James, Westbrook, and Davis are elite NBA players and they're going to be fun to watch, but this will be only their second game on the floor together. It will take some time. 

    Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook
    News

    Lakers News: The Big Three Will Play Heavy Minutes Tonight Versus the Kings

    1 minute ago
    Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook
    News

    Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Supports Russell Westbrook’s Transition Into A New Role

    53 minutes ago
    Dwight Howard
    News

    Lakers News: Former NBA Player Nick Anderson Makes Big Claim About Dwight Howard's Legacy

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16941437
    News

    Lakers News: LeBron James Understands Patience and Work Are Needed for this Team

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16944050
    News

    Lakers News: LeBron James Has High Praise for Lakers Rookie Austin Reaves

    Oct 13, 2021
    anthonydavis
    News

    Lakers News: Frank Vogel Likes What He Sees from Anthony Davis At the Five Spot

    Oct 13, 2021
    USATSI_16944570
    News

    Lakers News: Lakers Lose Again, But There Were Some High Points

    Oct 13, 2021
    ADbron
    News

    Lakers News: 3 Key Things for Lebron Anthony Davis and Westbrook’s Debut as Trio

    Oct 12, 2021