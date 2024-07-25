Lakers News: The Case for Anthony Davis to Start Over Joel Embiid on Team USA
Should Anthony Davis take over Joel Embiid's spot in Team USA's starting lineup?
Through the U.S. Men's National Team's five games before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games begin, USMNT coach Steve Kerr has kept three players the same in every starting lineup — LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Joel Embiid. With the other two starting spots, Kerr has rotated using Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, and Anthony Edwards as starters.
Davis has yet to make a starting lineup, despite arguably being a better option for Team USA at center than Embiid. Through the team's five games so far this summer, Embiid has averaged 10.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game during an average of 16.8 minutes per game.
Meanwhile, Davis has averaged 11.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game through an average of 17.8 minutes per game. He's also blocked 15 shots this summer, while Embiid has blocked just one. Even while coming off the bench, Davis is both playing more minutes and producing more than Embiid.
Still, Kerr has made it clear that he plans to keep James, Curry, and Embiid as the three permanent starters throughout the games. Even though Davis might not get the chance to start, he should still see plenty of action throughout the competition, as he has earned time on the court with his play so far.
The Lakers nine-time All-Star is hoping to help Team USA win the gold medal for the fifth straight Olympic Games, which would be the second Olympic gold medal of Davis's career. Davis previously helped Team USA win the gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games.
