Lakers News: Thomas Bryant Talks Season-Best Performance Vs. Nuggets

The Lakers’ backup center brought all the energy against the two-time MVP.

In Friday’s game at Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to pull out a 126-108 win against Jokic and the Nuggets, with a huge help from Thomas Bryant.

After Anthony Davis left in the first half due to a right foot injury, the center stepped up to fill his role and contribute to the team’s victory.

After flying under the radar for much of the season, Bryant put on an electric show against Denver, ending the night with a season-high 21 points. He went 9-of-11 from the field while adding in 6 rebounds and two steals.

Following the game, Lakers reporter, Mike Trudell spoke to Bryant on his performance and how he felt starting the second half:

“My mindset was just coming out here and playing aggressive and just giving the team that life that we need right there. I try to be the great backup for AD, and AD was out here, so I tried to bring that energy and effort as much as I could.”

After missing an entire season due to an ACL tear, the 6’10 center came ready to play. Since his return, Bryant has played an average of 14.5 minutes while scoring 9.4 points a game.

Nonetheless, he did not back down Friday night throughout his 24 minutes of play against the two-time MVP, as he held Jokic down to 25 points.

As he earns more time on the court, Bryant believes his game will only develop even more.

“It’s progressing little by little each game, each day. I just work as hard as I can, as much as I can and just be ready when my time is called.”

Both his readiness and liveliness were on full display after he was able to show just how effective he could be in guarding one of the best centers in the league.