Lakers News: Trailer For Fresh Shaquille O'Neal Documentary Drops

Premiering on November 23rd this year, "Shaq" is a four-part HBO documentary series about the life, career, and legacy of former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal.

The four-time NBA champion enjoyed a 19-year league career full of many accolades and highlights. He has indeed become known as not only one of the greatest Lakers in history (he does, after all, have a statue outside Crypto.com Arena), but can also be considered as one the top centers to ever play the game.

The 7'1" legend can be remembered for carrying a chip on his shoulder with a level of intensity in response to the many pressures or criticism he is said to have faced during his career.

With his dominance on the court, the former three time Finals MVP made his mark within the basketball world, but his legacy does not stop there. O'Neal played for the Lakers from 1996-2004, appealing in four NBA Finals. He also won the league's MVP award for his 1999-2000 season run with Los Angeles.

The 15-time All-Star boasts career regular season averages of 23.7 points on 58.2% field goal shooting, plus 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.3 blocks a game. He was a 14-time All-NBA Team honoree and a three-time All-Defensive Teamer.

Shaq's level of commitment and, often spontaneity, now translates in other ways, as he dabbles in many different areas. From hosting "Inside the NBA" on TNT, tackling his many business ventures, and also DJ’ing, there seems to be no limit for the versatile big man in retirement.

The same charisma and playful energy still exudes just as buoyantly as it once did back when he could be seen dancing with the Jabbawockeez or performing songs off his various Gold- and Platinum-certified hip-hop albums.

In more ways than one, the Diesel's brand carries on.