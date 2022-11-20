Skip to main content

Lakers News: Trailer For Fresh Shaquille O'Neal Documentary Drops

The legacy of one of the Lakers' best centers continues to prosper within the basketball world and beyond.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Premiering on November 23rd this year, "Shaq" is a four-part HBO documentary series about the life, career, and legacy of former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal.

The four-time NBA champion enjoyed a 19-year league career full of many accolades and highlights. He has indeed become known as not only one of the greatest Lakers in history (he does, after all, have a statue outside Crypto.com Arena), but can also be considered as one the top centers to ever play the game.

The 7'1" legend can be remembered for carrying a chip on his shoulder with a level of intensity in response to the many pressures or criticism he is said to have faced during his career. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With his dominance on the court, the former three time Finals MVP made his mark within the basketball world, but his legacy does not stop there. O'Neal played for the Lakers from 1996-2004, appealing in four NBA Finals. He also won the league's MVP award for his 1999-2000 season run with Los Angeles.

The 15-time All-Star boasts career regular season averages of 23.7 points on 58.2% field goal shooting, plus 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.3 blocks a game. He was a 14-time All-NBA Team honoree and a three-time All-Defensive Teamer.

Shaq's level of commitment and, often spontaneity, now translates in other ways, as he dabbles in many different areas. From hosting "Inside the NBA" on TNT, tackling his many business ventures, and also DJ’ing, there seems to be no limit for the versatile big man in retirement. 

The same charisma and playful energy still exudes just as buoyantly as it once did back when he could be seen dancing with the Jabbawockeez or performing songs off his various Gold- and Platinum-certified hip-hop albums.

In more ways than one, the Diesel's brand carries on. 

lonnie walker 11-22
News

Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Focusing On His Game, Not Trade Possibilities

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis spurs 2021
News

Lakers News: Latest On LeBron James, Juan Toscano-Anderson And More

By Alex Kirschenbaum
bradley beal kcp 2021
News

Lakers Rumors: Is Rob Pelinka Waiting For A Bradley Beal Deal?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
austin reaves alec burks 11-18-22
News

Lakers: Austin Reaves Kiddingly Mocks LeBron James's Tequila

By Alex Kirschenbaum
russell westbrook 11-18-22
News

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Talks Insane Outlet Inbounds Pass To Lonnie Walker IV

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lonnie walker iv 11-22
News

Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Brimming With Confidence After Continued Success

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis 11-18-22
News

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Rediscovers Interior Dominance

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19376103
News

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Earning Rave Reviews From Coaching Colleagues

By Chloe Clark