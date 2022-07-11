Skip to main content
Lakers News: Undrafted Rookie Cole Swider Keeps Turning Heads

Lakers forward Cole Swider continues to show off his shooting stroke in Summer League play.

The general rule of thumb in the NBA is to not overreact to Summer League player performance. For the most part, roughly 75% of players participating in Summer League are never going to log a single minute in the NBA. However, keeping a cool head about Lakers undrafted rookie Cole Swider is getting more difficult with each passing game.

On Sunday night, Swider continued his hot-shooting streak, shooting 5-for-8 from three and led the team in scoring. Although the Lakers ended up losing in overtime 89-86, Swider's standout performance didn't go unnoticed. 

Lakers reporter Mike Trudell spoke with Swider after the game.

"Cole Swider, who hit 5 more 3’s tonight, mentioned after the game that he started out last season 3 for 25 from 3 at Syracuse, but still ended up over 40% on the season. Said resilience is important to him, and he’s gonna keep pushing."

After his first two games in Las Vegas, the former Rhode Island Gatorade High School Player of the Year is shooting 53.4% from three in 28.2 minutes per game. 

Across three games in the California Classic earlier this month, Swider shot 60% from downtown on five attempts per game. The Athletic's Jovan Buha was quick to note the Laker forward's impressive shooting stroke. 

"Swider can shoot the leather off the ball. He’s already an elite shooter, which is valuable, particularly for the 15-man roster, which lacks elite shooting. He can catch and shoot, shoot off the dribble or shoot off movement — if he can get a decent look, he can make it."

Swider is currently on a two-way contract and per league rules, can only spend 45 days on the Lakers roster. 

Considering his Summer League performances thus far, and the fact that the Lakers still lack quality shooting, that two-way contract could turn into a full NBA deal this coming season.

