Lakers News: Veteran Combo Guard Attracting Trade Interest from LA
The NBA offseason is in full swing, and all eyes will be on the Los Angeles Lakers to see if they make a significant move to improve the team. The potential of a trade, which could significantly enhance the team, is a source of hope for Lakers fans. The Lakers can go a multitude of ways, and a trade may be in the cards in the next handful of days/weeks.
All eyes will be on Rob Pelinka this summer and whether or not he can execute a trade to improve the purple and gold. The Lakers have been linked to many names, and this veteran shooting guard, former All-Rookie guard Landry Shamet, could be in the cards for Los Angeles.
According to a recent report, the Lakers are among several teams being linked to Shamet.
"Wizards reserve guard Landry Shamet has also drawn exploratory trade interest from several teams, including the [Los Angeles] Clippers, Lakers, [Dallas] Mavericks, [Utah] Jazz, [Toronto] Raptors, and [Orlando] Magic, league sources told HoopsHype," wrote NBA insider Michael Scotto.
Shamet may not be a big-time name, and it won't get Laker fans jumping for joy, but he could provide some depth and shoot from beyond the arc. While he's a proven guard in the league, he is coming off a rather disappointing season with the Wizards, averaging 7.1 points on 43.1 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from three.
On top of that, he only played 46 games with the team and averaged 15.8 minutes.
Shamet is a career 40.8 percent shooter from the field and 38.4 percent shooter from three. He bounced around in his career, playing for the 76ers, Clippers, Nets, Suns, and Wizards. If he were to get traded, he would join his sixth team in seven seasons.
