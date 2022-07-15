Skip to main content
Lakers News: Warriors Finals MVP Condemns Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors

Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala is sick of the trade rumors about Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

This NBA offseason has been eventful for not only the Lakers front office but NBA reporters. There have been multiple rumors of LA trying to find a trade for Russell Westbrook, but nothing has come of it. 

With that said, it turns out that all of this talk of trading Westbrook has caused some NBA players to be irritated. On the Point Forward Podcast, Andre Iguodala talked about how the media has been going after Westbrook too much. 

“I get pissed when they always have Russell Westbrook’s news like ‘This package went, they declined it. This team declined Russell Westbrook, this team declined Russell Westbrook… What are you really trying to do to this man? What did he do to y’all? ‘Cause, y’all just constantly keep doing this. What are you trying to accomplish?”

Then he continued and talked about how reporters should be thinking about what they make public for fans to read. 

“When these headlines hit or certain news hits the wire, sometimes you gotta take a step back and say, ‘Why would this be put out?’”

The rumors were spreading like wildfire. 

Each day there was another story about how the Lakers were trying to pursue a trade. 

Nonetheless, the Lakers organization will still make Westbrook a part of the team, especially after LA's newest head coach Darvin Ham talked so highly of Westbrook. 

Russell Westbrook did pick up his $47.1 million player option, so unless another team wants to make a trade, the point guard will be playing in purple and gold next season, whether fans like it or not. 

