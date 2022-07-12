Lakers News: Warriors Poach G-League Standout Mac McClung From LA

Earlier this month, the Lakers inked undrafted rookies Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr. to two-way contracts. Each NBA team can only designate two two-way players each season. That created an opportunity for rival teams to poach LA G-League standout Mac McClung, and that's exactly what happened.

Last week, the Warriors announced that they had added Mac McClung to their Summer League roster.

As a member of the Southbay Lakers last year, McClung earned G-League rookie of the year honors. The Virginia native averaged 21.6 points per game, 7.6 assists per game, and 6.6 rebounds per game in 27 G-League games.

MacClung got the call for the last game of the Lakers season in which he should off his incredible dunking ability with a highlight slam at the end of LA's overtime win.

Prior to the start of Summer League, MacClung attempted an insane dunk in practice that only reinforced his impressive athletic ability.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, he's putting together some Summer League highlights as well. On Sunday, MacClung drained a sweet step-back three with a defender draped all over him.

The guard, who played collegiately at Georgetown and Texas Tech, is averaging 19.5 points per game through the Warriors first two Summer League games. He's shooting 57.1% from the field and 75% from three (two attempts per game).

Considering the Warriors track history of developing relatively unknown guards like Juan Toascano-Anderson, and the Lakers history of watching their former players thrive elsewhere, Lakers fans are hoping that McClung isn't the next breakout star that LA cut loose,