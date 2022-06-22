Lakers News: Watch LA G-Leaguer Attempt Mind-Bending Dunk

He only played in one Lakers game last year, but one could argue he was one of the team's best dunkers. He also holds the distinction of scoring the last basket of the regular season for the Lakers.

Guard Mac McClung played the bulk of his 2021-2022 season on the South Bay Lakers (G-League), but is an underground dunk hero for some basketball enthusiasts.

In a video posted by Overtime, McClung tries to throw down a highlight dunk that one has to see to believe.

He didn't make it, but it still shows McClung's insane athleticism. His dunk on the last play of the Lakers overtime win over the Nuggets, which came moments before Frank Vogel was fired via Woj bomb, was a nice double-clutch reverse, but this would have taken the cake.

In 26 games with the South Bay Lakers last season, McClung averaged 21.7 points per game, 17.7 assists per game, and 6.7 rebounds per game. He shot 37.6% from three and 47% from the field.