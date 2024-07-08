Lakers News: Watch LeBron James, Anthony Davis Face Off in Pre-Olympics Practice
The journey for another gold medal is underway, and the two Laker superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, will be tasked to lead this team to glory. James and Davis are a few of the teammates on the team, and they are set to relay their chemistry alongside the other stars the NBA has to offer.
With international competition on the horizon, the Lakers teammates and the rest are in intense preparation. This was evident in a recent scrimmage in which James and Davis, usually teammates, found themselves on opposing sides. The soon-to-be 40-year-old James showcased his skills, getting the better of Davis in a clip posted on the USA basketball Twitter/X account.
James attacked Davis from the right side of the floor, finishing with his left hand and getting the whistle in the process. James got the best on one of the best defenders in the world. Anyone questioning James' ability to still play at a high level should look no further than this clip or the fact that he is still among the best players to represent his country.
James, Davis, and Team USA will start the road to get the gold on Wednesday when they face Canada in Las Vegas. The team had little time to build camaraderie and chemistry, so they had to do so on the fly. The first game of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will be on July 28 against Serbia.
