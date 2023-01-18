Lakers News: Watch LeBron James Throw Down a Huge Slam Against Houston

These were the two most explosive points of his huge night.

LeBron James is 38 years old and playing in his 20th season in the NBA. I think sometimes we all forget that. However, that's through no fault of our own.

LeBron is playing like he's 25, and doing things that no one has ever done at his age.

There are tons of miles on his body, but that hasn't stopped him from playing at an all-time level. And on Monday against Houston, he looked as young as ever.

LeBron scored a season-high 48 points on 61.5/50.0/91.7 shooting splits. He also added in eight rebounds and nine assists, and carried the Lakers to a much needed victory. And before the end of the first half, he slammed home a dunk that had Rockets players ducking for cover. Here's the huge slam:

LeBron has been carrying the load with Anthony Davis out, but he's close to returning to the court. And the quicker he gets back, the better chance the Lakers have of getting back into postseason contention.

But for now, LeBron continues to do it all, even on the second night of a back-to-back. In a 28 hour span on Sunday and Monday, LeBron put up some insane numbers:

We've never seen a team lean on a 38-year-old like the Lakers are doing with LeBron, but if they want any chance of contending, they're going to need him to continue beating Father Time.