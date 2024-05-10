Lakers News: What Should D'Angelo Russell Do With Player Option This Summer?
Similar to the end of the 2023 season, the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs. Denver showed that they were a much better team than Los Angeles in a multitude of ways, giving L.A. some needed reality heading into the offseason.
One of the biggest problems for the Lakers during both playoff series against Denver was the play from point guard D'Angelo Russell. Russell played himself off the court in the Western Conference Finals a season ago and his struggles continued in the games against Denver this time around as well.
After being subject to trade rumors all season, Russell is eligible to become a free agent this summer. He holds a player option in his contract and most signs have pointed to him declining it. But is that the best course of action for the veteran point guard?
If he were to opt into the deal, he would be making $18.6 million next season. However, Los Angeles would likely ship him off this summer. It's in the best interests of the Lakers for Russell to opt-in to his player option so they can use his salary in any potential trades.
But for Russell, he is coming off a very successful regular season and could be paid a nice amount on the open market. Russell averaged 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game for the Lakers while shooting 41.5 percent from beyond the three-point line.
Even with his struggles in the postseason, some teams may elect to give him a nice deal. Russell may not ever have as good of a season that he just put together again so it's in his best interest to take advantage.
Some team that needs a point guard could offer him something around a three-year deal that is worth $75 million. That would be more guaranteed years and dollars for Russell.
If he does opt out, the Lakers could bring him back. But paying him that amount of money would be risky business for them. The team should have traded him at the trade deadline and now may be dealing with the consequences of losing him for nothing on the open market.
