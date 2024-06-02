Lakers News: WNBA All-Star Puts in Reps with Kobe Bryant’s Daughter
Like father, like daughter.
Legendary Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant's daughter, Bianka Bryant, was shown shooting hoops with WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu. Vanessa Bryant posted a reel on Instagram Stories of her trip to New York City with her two youngest daughters, which included a clip of Bianka shooting with Ionescu, who plays for the New York Liberty.
The clip showed seven-year-old Bianka making a basket and exchanging a high-five with Ionescu. Bianka is the third of Vanessa and Kobe's four daughters, after Natalia and the late Gianna Bryant.
On Vanessa's post, Ionescu commented, "shooting definitely runs in the family."
The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, Ionescu is one of the biggest faces in the league. The two-time WNBA All-Star is especially known for her three-point shooting ability. She famously scored a record 37 points during the three-point contest. She then went up against Stephen Curry in a three-point contest, scoring 26 points in comparison to his 29 points.
Vanessa and her daughters remain heavily involved in the basketball community, and supporting women's basketball. They have been seen attending USC women's basketball games, even taking a picture with star JuJu Watkins.
Vanessa has also gifted Kobe brand shoes to multiple basketball and sports teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, UConn men's basketball team, USC women's basketball team, LSU women's basketball team, and more. With their regular involvement as well as the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation — which helps underserved boys and girls in sports — the Bryants continue to give back and honor the legacies of Kobe and Gigi.
