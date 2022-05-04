Skip to main content
Lakers: Nick Nurse Dispels Rumors About Coaching LA Next Season

Lakers: Nick Nurse Dispels Rumors About Coaching LA Next Season

The Raptors head coach responded to the rumors that he might be exploring the possibility of becoming the Lakers next head coach.

The Raptors head coach responded to the rumors that he might be exploring the possibility of becoming the Lakers next head coach.

The NBA rumor mill stops for no one. Especially when it's spinning around the Lakers head coaching vacancy. Plenty of names have been linked to the Lakers job, but one in particular has really stood out.

Earlier this month, one Eastern Conference executive noted that the Lakers will try to lure Nurse away from Canada to the the west coast according to Heavy.com's Sean Deveney. That report was later confirmed days later by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

In his end of season press conference, Nurse addressed the rumors head on and almost seemed annoyed that a Raptors reporter would ask if the reporters in the room can expect to see him again at Toronto's media day next season. 

"First of all, I don’t know where that stuff comes from and I’m focused on coaching this team. How about that?"

Nurse helped steer the Raptors to the 2019 NBA Finals in his first season in Toronto. The team has made the playoffs in three of his four seasons at the helm. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This season, Nurse's Raptors earned the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, but lost to the 76ers in the first round in six games.

Nurse is regarded as one of the best young head coaches in the league. The team president of the Raptors, Masai Ujiri, is fully aware of Nurse's status and doesn't sound at all concerned about his head coach leaving this offseason.

He also included Nurse in pretty elite company when Ujiri spoke to the rumors.

"I dream like they dream. I want Messi. I want Ronaldo. I want Kobe Bryant. So they will keep dreaming. I dream too."

Ujiri mentioned that he hasn't received any calls from teams requesting permission to speak to Nurse about a potential head coaching job.

Sounds like the idea of Nurse coming to the Lakers is just that. A dream not based in reality. 

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors

russell westbrook usa today 11-10
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Goes Viral for MET Gala Outfit

By Eric Eulau4 hours ago
USATSI_12716280_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers: Woj Sheds Light On LA's Puzzling Approach to Head Coaching Search

By Eric Eulau17 hours ago
USATSI_17733720_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Steph Curry Comments on LeBron James' Playoffs Absence

By Eric Eulau19 hours ago
USATSI_18041554_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Insider Explains Why Keeping Russell Westbrook Could Help His Trade Value

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
lebron james zach lavine usa today
News

Lakers Rumors: NBA Expert Shoots Down Idea of Zach LaVine Landing in LA

By Brenna WhiteMay 3, 2022
USATSI_18096805_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Magic Johnson Congratulates Clayton Kershaw On His Latest Milestone

By Staff WriterMay 3, 2022
USATSI_13111233_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LA Times Features Touching Full Page Tribute to Gianna Bryant

By Staff WriterMay 2, 2022
bronny-james
News

Lakers: LeBron Boasts About Bronny James' Development

By Brenna WhiteMay 2, 2022