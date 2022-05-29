Skip to main content
Lakers Not Giving Darvin Ham the Frank Vogel Treatment Says LA Insider

The Lakers have found a way to move forward.

After the Lakers ended last season without going to the playoffs and disappointed fans everywhere, it was clear there would be some big changes happening. One of those big changes would be new leadership for LA. Frank Vogel was fired almost immediately after the regular season ended for the Lakers. 

Now, LA has a new head coach and they are not messing around this time. According to Bill Oram from the Athletic, the Lakers are allowing new head coach Darvin Ham to have more freedom.

"Sources said Ham has been assured he will have autonomy to hire his coaching staff."

As a first-time head coach, Ham will have a lot on his plate over the offseason and then even more once the regular season starts. However, the Lakers are making sure they offer Ham what he needs to be successful. 

Bill Oram went on to talk ask a very crucial question that some may be thinking about. 

"Is it possible the Lakers are learning from their mistakes?"

The Lakers have made mistakes in the past, which includes when they could have hired Tyron Lue but they did not allow him to have a lot of power in choosing his coaching staff. This inevitably led to the Lakers interviewing Frank Vogel and hiring him as the head coach for LA. He also did not get a choice in his own assistants. 

Although now Darvin Ham will have his chance to have more freedoms to help this team in any way he can.

