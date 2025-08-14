Lakers Notes: $51M Forward Named Trade Candidate, Insider Reveals Biggest Concern, LeBron James Update
A key Los Angeles Lakers forward may be a potential trade piece as the regular season approaches. After all the roster movement seen this offseason, nothing is set in stone regarding the purple and gold being finished with making moves before the 2025-26 campaign.
Additionally, as the new season approaches, an NBA insider revealed the biggest concern to the Lakers' title chances. As Luka Doncic and LeBron James prepare for their first full season together, LA sees themselves as legitimate contenders to win banner No. 18.
Finally, speaking of James, an insider spoke on the NBA's all-time leading scorer nearing the end of his career, and how concerned he is about The King leaving LA. This offseason has had countless rumors swirl regarding LeBron, but at least for right now, nothing seems to be indicating being unhappy with the team.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
