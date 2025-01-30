Lakers Notes: Anthony Davis Injury, Bronny James Criticisms, Eastern Trade Target
In the Los Angeles Lakers' recent loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, star forward Anthony Davis left the game early with an abdominal injury. In fact, it appears that he will miss some time, which is bad news for the Lakers.
This season, Davis has averaged 25.7 points, 11.9 total rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game.
Meanwhile, guard Bronny James had an unfortunate performance in the game, recording no points in 15 minutes. This has led to candid comments from Lakers head coach JJ Redick and sports analyst Stephen A. Smith pleading to LeBron James to have Bronny stop playing in the NBA.
