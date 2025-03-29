Lakers Notes: Austin Reaves Could Miss Game vs Grizzlies, LeBron Opens Up, More
The Los Angeles Lakers just suffered a heartbreaking 119-117 loss to the Chicago Bulls due to Chicago making three 3-pointers in 10 seconds, including a last-second halfcourt shot from Josh Giddey.
Needless to say, the Lakers are a bit disheartened from the loss. This includes star forward LeBron James, who got candid about the team's struggles and getting especially critical of their defense in the final quarter.
To make matter more difficult in the future, guard Austin Reaves has been downgraded ahead of Los Angeles' game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Reaves has been invaluable for the Lakers, averaging 19.9 points, 5.9 assists, 4.4 total rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game across 65 games.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Los Angeles Lakers:
Lakers' Austin Reaves Injury Status Downgraded Ahead of Game vs Grizzlies
Lakers' LeBron James Slams Entire Team For Breaking Down Against Bulls
Kendrick Perkins Claims Lakers' LeBron James Isn't Healthy
JJ Redick Explains Lakers' Decision to Promote Jordan Goodwin, Cut Cam Reddish
Shannon Sharpe Calls Out LeBron James For Lakers Collapse vs Bulls
Grizzlies Surprisingly Fire Head Coach Just Before Game vs Lakers
Grizzlies Firing of Taylor Jenkins Directly Impacts Lakers Playoff Seeding