Lakers Notes: Austin Reaves Sits, LeBron James Gifts $200,000 Watch, Bronny Talks Struggles
The Los Angeles Lakers lost 111-103 against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in the team's second preseason game. The Lakers will play against the Warriors again next Sunday.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves sat out Sunday's game along with LeBron James and Luka Doncic, resting their stars ahead of a long season.
In other news, Bronny James addressed his 1-for-12 shooting night during the Lakers' preseason opener. Entering the second year of his NBA career, the pressure is on James to show his development and crack the rotation.
Finally, LeBron James hopped on Kai Cenant's live stream and gifted the influencer an expensive watch, while also doing other activities on the show.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Lakers Big Man Highlighted As ‘Bright Spot’ by JJ Redick
JJ Redick Reveals Why Suns Are Way Ahead of Lakers Right Now
Lakers' LeBron James Gifts Popular Streamer $200,000 Watch
Bronny James Gets Honest on 1-for-12 Shooting Performance in Lakers Preseason Opener
Lakers Announce Austin Reaves News Ahead of Preseason Game vs Warriors
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.