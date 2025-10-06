All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Austin Reaves Sits, LeBron James Gifts $200,000 Watch, Bronny Talks Struggles

Nelson Espinal

Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) and forward LeBron James (23), wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers cap, watch the action against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers lost 111-103 against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in the team's second preseason game. The Lakers will play against the Warriors again next Sunday.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves sat out Sunday's game along with LeBron James and Luka Doncic, resting their stars ahead of a long season.

In other news, Bronny James addressed his 1-for-12 shooting night during the Lakers' preseason opener. Entering the second year of his NBA career, the pressure is on James to show his development and crack the rotation.

Finally, LeBron James hopped on Kai Cenant's live stream and gifted the influencer an expensive watch, while also doing other activities on the show.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers Big Man Highlighted As ‘Bright Spot’ by JJ Redick

JJ Redick Reveals Why Suns Are Way Ahead of Lakers Right Now

Lakers' LeBron James Gifts Popular Streamer $200,000 Watch

Bronny James Gets Honest on 1-for-12 Shooting Performance in Lakers Preseason Opener

Lakers Announce Austin Reaves News Ahead of Preseason Game vs Warriors

