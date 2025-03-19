All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Austin Reaves Stands Out, Jarred Vanderbilt Ejected, More

Jeremy Hanna

Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) gestures after a three-point basket against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) gestures after a three-point basket against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers have suffered a string of key injuries, taking out LeBron James and Rui Hachimura while leaving Lukas Doncic day-to-day. Fortunately, this has led to Austin Reaves taking control.

Most recently, Reaves went off in a 125-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs, recording 30 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. This led to significant praise from NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith and Doncic as well.

However, not everything went well for the Lakers against the Spurs. Forward Jarred Vanderbilt was ejected from the game after a scuffle with forward Jeremy Sochan in the fourth quarter.

Here's all the latest news you need to know about the Los Angeles Lakers:

Lakers News: Austin Reaves’ Stellar Stretch Draws Strong Praise From Stephen A. Smith

Lakers' Luka Doncic Talks 'Unbelievable' Austin Reaves Following Spurs Win

Lakers’ Jarred Vanderbilt Ejected Following Scuffle With Jeremy Sochan

Lakers News: LeBron James’ All-NBA Streak Safe Despite Groin Injury Says NBA Insider

Former Lakers Center Agrees to Contract With Eastern Conference Squad

3 Teams Lakers Don't Want to Face in Postseason This Year

Lakers' Dalton Knecht Named Offseason Trade Target For East Playoff Team

Lakers Rumors: Jaxson Hayes Expected to Have Strong Market in Free Agency

Published
Jeremy Hanna
JEREMY HANNA

Home/News