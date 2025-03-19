Lakers Notes: Austin Reaves Stands Out, Jarred Vanderbilt Ejected, More
The Los Angeles Lakers have suffered a string of key injuries, taking out LeBron James and Rui Hachimura while leaving Lukas Doncic day-to-day. Fortunately, this has led to Austin Reaves taking control.
Most recently, Reaves went off in a 125-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs, recording 30 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. This led to significant praise from NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith and Doncic as well.
However, not everything went well for the Lakers against the Spurs. Forward Jarred Vanderbilt was ejected from the game after a scuffle with forward Jeremy Sochan in the fourth quarter.
Here's all the latest news you need to know about the Los Angeles Lakers:
