Lakers Notes: Brandon Ingram Trade Idea, New Deadline Rumors, Bronny Plays vs Celtics
A recent blockbuster trade proposal has the Los Angeles Lakers landing New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram. So far this season, Ingram has averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 total rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 18 games.
Additionally, recent rumors suggest that the Lakers organization hasn't been aggressive in making moves by the NBA trade deadline. This is not good news for fans or for star player Anthony Davis, who wants to move from center to power forward.
Finally, Los Angeles was able to pull out a major 117-96 victory over the Boston Celtics. Not only did Davis, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves have great games, but Bronny James got some playing time as well.
Here are some stories regarding the Los Angeles Lakers to help get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire story:
Lakers Predicted to Bring Back Brandon Ingram in Blockbuster Trade
Lakers Rumors: Latest Update on Trade Deadline Plans Won't Make LA Fans Happy
Lakers' Anthony Davis Demands Los Angeles Trade for 'Another Big'
Lakers Beat Celtics, How Many Points Did Bronny James Score?
Lakers 'Highly' Interested in Acquiring $60M Star Center: Report
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Reacts to Anthony Davis Wanting Another Center