Lakers Notes: Bronny James Slammed, LeBron Talked To Luka Doncic, LA Makes Major Announcement

Nelson Espinal

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers unveiled superstar Luka Doncic's shiny new contract extension with a massive press conference, which featured most of the organization — from the players to the key executives.

Bronny and LeBron James were both absent from the event, though only one member of the family is facing backlash.

Media personality Dan Patrick criticized Bronny for not attending, citing his role on the team should make these events mandatory.

LeBron, on the other hand, reportedly had a facetime call with Doncic and congrulated his teammate over his new contract.

Finally, the Lakers unveiled the team's preseason schedule, a period which should be a showcase for young players on the fringes of the roster.

