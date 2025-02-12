Lakers Notes: Christian Wood Waived for Alex Len, Luka Doncic Debut, More
The Los Angeles Lakers have been needing to scramble after the Mark Williams trade with the Charlotte Hornets fell through. Now, it appears they found their big man.
Los Angeles has acquired veteran center Alex Len, who has averaged 7.2 minute played, 1.4 points, 1.8 total rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.5 blocks per game across 36 games this season, three of which he started.
Unfortunately, this signing comes at a cost, meaning the Lakers have waived forward/center Christian Wood, who has been out this whole season due to injury. In his single season with the Lakers, Wood averaged 6.9 points, 5.1 total rebounds, one assists, and 0.7 blocks per game.
Additionally, Luka Doncic made his debut with Los Angeles, where he performed admirably after being pulled to not strain himself since he just returned from injury.
