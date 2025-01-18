Lakers Notes: D'Lo Opens Up, Finney-Smith Misses Another Game, More Trade Rumors
After much criticism from the fanbase and being traded to the Brooklyn Nets, former Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell has given his genuine thoughts on his second tenure with the team, saying that he is "looking forward to moving on."
One of Russell's replacements, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, has missed his second game in a row with the Lakers due to the birth of his child. While he has proven to be a key part of the team, he will likely take a bit more time to spend with his child.
Finally, more trade rumors surround Los Angeles as the deadline moves closer and closer. This includes a potential move for a talented Eastern Conference center that could add depth under the rim.
Here are some stories regarding the Los Angeles Lakers to help get you all caught up.
