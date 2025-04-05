Lakers Notes: Dwight Howard Hall of Fame, Rui Hachimura Injury, More
Former Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard has officially been named into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. While he is most well-known for his time with the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets, Howard was an NBA All-Star and NBA Champion with the Lakers.
During his NBA career, Howard was an eight-time NBA All-Star, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and led the league in rebounds five times and in blocks twice. He averaged 15.7 points, 11.8 total rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game.
In the current NBA season, the Lakers easily beat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-108. However, they were missing a key player: forward Rui Hachimura. This season, Hachimura has averaged 13.1 points, five total rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.8 steals per game across 56 games.
