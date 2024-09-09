Lakers Notes: Former LA Big Man Heads East, Kyle Kuzma Speaks Freely, Shaq Called Out
Former Lakers Big Man Signs with Major East Contender
A key figure in a past Lakers' playoff push, who played as a big man, has recently joined one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. His contribution in crucial moments during the playoffs had made him a notable figure in Los Angeles before his move. Fans might remember his energetic performances and now, he will be bringing his skills to an Eastern powerhouse, promising a beefed-up frontcourt for his new team.
Lonzo Ball's Teammate Talks Comeback Hopes After 2-Year Absence
Since being picked second in the NBA draft by the Lakers, Lonzo Ball's career has had its highs and lows. Currently with the Chicago Bulls, one of his teammates recently opened up about Ball's aspirations to make a strong comeback after being sidelined for two years. The conversation highlights the perseverance and challenges faced by Ball during his hiatus and his relentless push to return to his former glory.
Lakers Officially Announce Signing of Veteran NBA Guard
The Lakers announced the signing of a veteran guard to help bolster roster depth.
Rudy Gobert Claps Back at Shaquille O’Neal After Brutal Diss
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert clapped back at former Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal following a massive diss toward him.
Kyle Kuzma Believes Lakers Gave Up on Him Too Early
Former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma believes that the team gave up on him far too early in his career. He discussed his thoughts on the matter.
Lakers Waive Returning Vet Almost Instantly After Signing Him
Just after the Lakers signed a returning veteran, the team abruptly waived him, creating some questions around everything.