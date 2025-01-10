Lakers Notes: Game Postponement, Trade Proposal For Star, 2025 NBA Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Lakers game against the Charlotte Hornets was postponed on Thursday due to the raging wildfires going on in Southern California. There is no word when the game will be replayed but the NBA decided it was best to move the contest.
A new mock draft had Los Angeles drafting a big in what could be a great move for the franchise. And the team has been connected in more trade rumors ahead of the deadline.
Former Laker Proposes LA Trade for All-Star Who 'Won't Defer' to Current Superstars
Massive Lakers Trade Proposal Sees LA Land Bulls Star For Playoff Push
Lakers' Anthony Davis Leapfrogged by Rising Superstar in All-Star Fan Voting
Lakers HC JJ Redick Has Lost Home to Raging Wildfires in Los Angeles
NBA Postponing Lakers vs Hornets Game Due to Raging Los Angeles Wildfires
2025 Mock Draft Has Lakers Grab Perfect Anthony Davis Compliment to Upgrade Frontcourt
