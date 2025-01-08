Lakers Notes: Jarred Vanderbilt Ramp Up, Shaquille O’Neal Feud, Possible Trades
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped a crucial game to the Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving-less Dallas Mavericks and, in embarrassing fashion, 118-97.
This loss could haunt L.A., especially given how one game can make a difference in the West standing.
The Lakers are now heading back home, and hopefully, they can find their groove in front of their fans and start a winning streak.
Onward and upward for the Lakers as they head back home. They sit as the sixth seed as of Wednesday and are four games back of the No. 2 seed in the West.
They should take advantage of this upcoming stretch for L.A., but after Tuesday's performance, it's hard to say that the Lakers will do just that.
Tuesday was jam-packed, and if you missed out, we have you covered, from Jarred Vanderbilt's ramp-up to this latest trade proposal of L.A. landing a $60 million All-Star.
Here are some stories that you may have missed and can help you catch up on everything about the Los Angeles Lakers:
