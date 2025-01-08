All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Jarred Vanderbilt Ramp Up, Shaquille O’Neal Feud, Possible Trades

Ricardo Sandoval

Jan 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; (Editor's Note: A filter was used in the creation of this image.) Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped a crucial game to the Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving-less Dallas Mavericks and, in embarrassing fashion, 118-97. 

This loss could haunt L.A., especially given how one game can make a difference in the West standing.

The Lakers are now heading back home, and hopefully, they can find their groove in front of their fans and start a winning streak. 

Onward and upward for the Lakers as they head back home. They sit as the sixth seed as of Wednesday and are four games back of the No. 2 seed in the West.

They should take advantage of this upcoming stretch for L.A., but after Tuesday's performance, it's hard to say that the Lakers will do just that. 

Tuesday was jam-packed, and if you missed out, we have you covered, from Jarred Vanderbilt's ramp-up to this latest trade proposal of L.A. landing a $60 million All-Star. 

