Lakers Notes: JJ Redick's Coaching Calling, New In-Season Tournament, All-Star Team Up
Anthony Davis Misses Out on Key Postseason Accolade
In a surprising turn of events, JJ Redick did not cast his vote for Lakers' star Anthony Davis in a pivotal postseason category. Redick’s decision has raised eyebrows among fans and pundits alike. Dive deep into the details and the potential repercussions of this decision on team dynamics.
Austin Reaves' Spirited Exchange with Warriors Fan
Austin Reaves, the Lakers guard, recently had a memorable encounter with a Warriors fan, reminding the fan of one of his career highlights. Reaves' fiery competitive spirit shines through in this engaging tale from the hardwood.
Former Laker Joins EuroLeague
A notable player from the Kobe Bryant era of the Lakers has taken his talents to the EuroLeague. This move marks the next chapter in his international basketball journey. Learn more about his new team and expected role.
Ex-LA Role Player Eyes NBA Comeback
An ex-Laker, previously a role player, is plotting a comeback to the NBA. This gritty player’s journey is far from over. Explore his past contributions and current aspirations to return to the top league.
Discord Over JJ Redick's Lakers Role
The Lakers community is buzzing after a former Lakers champion openly criticized the hiring of JJ Redick. This controversy uncovers deeper feelings and tensions within the team's alumni about the direction of the coaching staff.
JJ Redick Discusses His Lakers Coaching Philosophy
Despite not actively coaching in the Summer League, new head coach JJ Redick shared insights into his coaching philosophy and vision for the Lakers, highlighting a proactive approach to player development and team strategy.
Lakers to Defend Title in Revamped In-Season Tournament
The NBA's In-Season Tournament has been rebranded, and the Lakers are positioned to defend their title. With new rules and format, the Lakers are gearing up for another exciting challenge.
All-Star Player Expresses Desire to Join LeBron
LeBron James could potentially have a new star teammate as a four-time All-Star expresses his desire to join the Lakers. This addition could significantly impact the team's dynamics and performance.
NBA Honors Jerry West
The NBA paid tribute to Lakers legend Jerry West during the Vegas Summer League, remembering his profound impact on the game of basketball.
Lakers’ 2024 In-Season Tournament Outlook
The groups for the 2024 NBA In-Season Tournament have been unveiled, presenting the Lakers with a prime opportunity to defend their championship. Explore the competition and what it means for the Lakers' strategy next season.