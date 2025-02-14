Lakers Notes: Knecht Breaks Silence on Trade, Luka Impact, Bronny Scores Career High
Los Angeles Lakers fans were shocked to see guard Dalton Knecht to be sent to the Charlotte Hornets, and were even more surprised to see him come back when the trade was rescinded. Now, the first-round 2024 NBA Draft pick has responded to the confusing move.
Overall, Knecht stated that the change was hard, and made even harder when he was told that he was going back to Los Angeles. That being said, he said that he understands that the NBA is a business.
In his first game back, Knecht recorded 10 points and one steal over 17 minutes.
Speaking of 2024 NBA Draft picks, guard Bronny James has had the best game of his NBA career. In eight minutes, he recorded nine points on three-for-four shooting and one assist.
