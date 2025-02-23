Lakers Notes: Kyrie Irving Talks Luka Trade, Carmelo Offers Take on Face of NBA, More
The Los Angeles Lakers trade for star guard Luka Doncic certainly caused all sorts of thoughts from around the NBA. Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has called for the criticism to stop because it's gone too far.
Carmelo Anthony offered a hot take about why Doncic can't ever be the face of the NBA. Anthony, like many others, believes only an American-born player can take the crown.
Here are some stories about the Lakers to help get you all caught up. Make sure to click the link to see the entire story!
Carmelo Anthony Says Lakers' Luka Doncic Can't be 'Face' of NBA Due to Not Being American
Kyrie Irving Calls Out Steep Criticism of Luka Doncic Lakers Trade
Lakers Notes: Luka Reacts to Shooting Slump, LeBron Breaks Long MJ Record, More
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Not Concerned About Facing New-Look Lakers
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.