Lakers Notes: LA Could Go After Mark Williams Again, Luka Misses Game vs Bucks, More
One of the most surprising stories in the NBA trade market was when the Los Angeles Lakers rescinded a trade that would have sent Dalton Knecht to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for center Mark Williams due to issues with his physical.
However, one executive has predicted that the Lakers could pursue Williams once again in the offseason, especially if he can be paired with LeBron James and Luka Doncic. In the 35 games he played this season, he averaged 15.4 points, 10 total rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.7 steals per game.
Speaking of Doncic, he was surprisingly absent from Los Angeles' game against the Milwaukee Bucks alongside almost the entire starting roster. While they wound up losing the game 118-89, it was probably smart to rest their key players heading into the playoffs.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Los Angeles Lakers:
