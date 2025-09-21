Lakers Notes: LA Held ‘Extensive’ Trade Talks, Luka Doncic Reveals Retirement Plans, Major Luka Praise
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic revealed his plans for retirement once he is done with the sport of basketball.
During an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Doncic said he would love to play for Real Madrid at the end of his career. The Spanish basketball team was his first professional basketball home.
In other Doncic-related news, the Lakers superstar received praise from the president of basketball operations, Rob Pelinka, who followed the Slovenian during his time in EuroBasket.
Finally, the Lakers front office had talks with the Miami Heat regarding forward Andrew Wiggins. Los Angeles highly regards the former No. 1 overall pick, though the reported price tag is rich.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Luka Doncic Shouts Out Lakers Organization for Support Throughout EuroBasket
Lakers' Rob Pelinka Says Luka Doncic Could Be 'Best Player on the Planet'
Lakers Have Held 'Extensive' Trade Talks on All-Star Wing: Report
Lakers' Luka Doncic Reveals Team He Wants to Retire With
Lakers' Luka Doncic Reveals How Many Times He's Watched High School Musical
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.