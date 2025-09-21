All Lakers

Lakers Notes: LA Held ‘Extensive’ Trade Talks, Luka Doncic Reveals Retirement Plans, Major Luka Praise

Nelson Espinal

Aug 2, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) following a press conference announcing the signing of a 3-year, $165 million contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Aug 2, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) following a press conference announcing the signing of a 3-year, $165 million contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic revealed his plans for retirement once he is done with the sport of basketball.

During an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Doncic said he would love to play for Real Madrid at the end of his career. The Spanish basketball team was his first professional basketball home.

In other Doncic-related news, the Lakers superstar received praise from the president of basketball operations, Rob Pelinka, who followed the Slovenian during his time in EuroBasket.

Finally, the Lakers front office had talks with the Miami Heat regarding forward Andrew Wiggins. Los Angeles highly regards the former No. 1 overall pick, though the reported price tag is rich.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Luka Doncic Shouts Out Lakers Organization for Support Throughout EuroBasket

Lakers' Rob Pelinka Says Luka Doncic Could Be 'Best Player on the Planet'

Lakers Have Held 'Extensive' Trade Talks on All-Star Wing: Report

Lakers' Luka Doncic Reveals Team He Wants to Retire With

Lakers' Luka Doncic Reveals How Many Times He's Watched High School Musical

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News