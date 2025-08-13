All Lakers

Lakers Notes: LA Hires New Coach, LeBron and AD Send Internet Into Frenzy, Luka Doncic Major Change

Nov 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Anthony Davis (3) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers hired a former Dallas Mavericks coach who comes with a stellar resume.

Jeremy Holsopple is taking up the head strength and conditioning position in Los Angeles and teams up once again with Luka Doncic.

In other news, Lakers superstar LeBron James made an identical post to former Laker Anthony Davis, drawing the attention of fans worldwide.

With James unsettled in Los Angeles, a potential reunion could come next summer when the 40-year-old becomes a free agent.

Finally, Slovenian teammates of Doncic noted a massive change in the young star, which could transform his approach to leadership on the basketball court. Doncic is currently playing basketball with his national team in preparation for the EuroBasket tournament.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

