Lakers Notes: LA Makes Big Roster Move, Stephen A Smith Calls Out LeBron, More
As the postseason gets closer, the Los Angeles Lakers have been making some surprising roster moves to guarantee their success after narrowly beating the Indiana Pacers.
First, the Lakers have upgraded Jordan Goodwin from a two-way contract to a standard contract. In 19 games with Los Angeles, Goodwin has averaged 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.
Unfortunately, this comes at the cost of forward Cam Reddish, who was waived right before the playoffs began. Across 33 games, eight of which he started, Reddish has averaged 3.2 points, two total rebounds, 0.7 assists, and one steal per game.
The Lakers are also experiencing drama off the court, specifically with LeBron James and commentator Stephen A. Smith. In fact, Smith went so far recently as to suggest that James didn't attend Kobe Bryant's memorial and calling him petty for making a troll post.
