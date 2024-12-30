Lakers Notes: LA Makes Massive Trade, Old Redick Post Resurfaces, Wild Westbrook Take
The Los Angeles Lakers shocked anyone when they announced that they were making the organization's first trade in almost two years.
The Lakers have sent point guard D'Angelo Russell, forward Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets for forward Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Shake Milton.
Here's how some of the biggest names reacted to the trade as well as some other stories of the past few days:
