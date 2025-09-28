Lakers Notes: LA Makes Roster Moves, Rob Pelinka Talks Trade Plans, LeBron James Future Predicted
The Los Angeles Lakers made a few roster moves as the offseason dwindles down. In an effort to get the best possible on-court product as possible, a 6-foot-7 guard who shot 36.2 percent from 3-point range in the G League last season inked an Exhibit 10 deal.
Speaking of getting the best product on the court as possible, president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka spoke on his team's trade plans. Pelinka also touched on the idea of trading future draft picks in exchange for championship-caliber talent, something that the Lakers have been known to tightly hold onto due to the scarcity.
Finally, an NBA insider dropped a major prediction regarding the future of future Hall of Famer LeBron James. The King has been the talk of the offseason, mostly due to growing concern on what his future may look like, or even if he would still suit up with the purple and gold this season (which the front office has shown no indication of not happening to start the year).
