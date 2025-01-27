Lakers Notes: LA Remembers Kobe Bryant, Rui Hachimura Trade Prediction, More
January 26 marks a sad day for any Los Angeles Lakers fan since it is the anniversary of the deaths of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant.
This year marked the fifth anniversary of the tragic helicopter crash, and fans came out in full force to remember and pay tribute to one of the best basketball players to ever play the game.
Additionally, we have gathered what we believe are the five greatest moments in the Black Mamba's career. Enjoy the tributes to a legendary player as well as some other news from the past day.
Here are some stories regarding the Los Angeles Lakers to help get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire story:
Lakers Fans React to Kobe Bryant 5-Year Death Anniversary
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Top 5 Moments From His Legendary Lakers Career
Lakers Could Part Ways With Rui Hachimura to Land $29M Forward Before Trade Deadline
Lakers Viewed as Top Trade Fit For $33M Star Guard
Lakers Reportedly Monitoring Trade Market for Two Major Depth Players
Carmelo Anthony Slams Scottie Pippen Over Lakers' LeBron James Criticism
LeBron James Has Hilarious Response on How Lakers Defended Steph Curry
NBA Upgrades Penalty on Warriors For Hard Foul on Lakers' Anthony Davis