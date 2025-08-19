All Lakers

Lakers Notes: LA Star Predicted to Be Talk of Trade Deadline, Luka Doncic Injury Update, Rui Hachimura Extension?

Nelson Espinal

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers roster looks set for the upcoming season, but the NBA trade deadline is a different story.

Despite rumblings of a potential trade involving superstar LeBron James, the Lakers are poised to keep him heading into the season, but the team could move him at the deadline.

James is an unrestricted free agent after this season, and the Lakers could get a haul of assets for the star.

Additionally, another name who could be traded is forward Rui Hachimura. The Japanese player is also a free agent after the season, and a team insider provided an update on contract extension talks.

Finally, superstar Luka Doncic picked up an injury while playing for Slovenia, though it appears not to be serious, and he is continuing to practice overseas.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

