Lakers Notes: LA Star Predicted to Be Talk of Trade Deadline, Luka Doncic Injury Update, Rui Hachimura Extension?
The Los Angeles Lakers roster looks set for the upcoming season, but the NBA trade deadline is a different story.
Despite rumblings of a potential trade involving superstar LeBron James, the Lakers are poised to keep him heading into the season, but the team could move him at the deadline.
James is an unrestricted free agent after this season, and the Lakers could get a haul of assets for the star.
Additionally, another name who could be traded is forward Rui Hachimura. The Japanese player is also a free agent after the season, and a team insider provided an update on contract extension talks.
Finally, superstar Luka Doncic picked up an injury while playing for Slovenia, though it appears not to be serious, and he is continuing to practice overseas.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Will the Lakers Extend Rui Hachimura Before Season? Insider Answers
Luka Doncic Injury Update: Lakers Star’s Status Revealed for EuroBasket
Lakers Star Could Be at Center of Trade Deadline Buzz, Says Insider
Lakers Coach Shares Optimism About LeBron James and Luka Doncic Duo Ahead of Season
Lakers’ Austin Reaves Predicted to Leave LA After 2025 Season By Insider
Lakers Rumors: 4 Title Contenders Could Have Max Space to Sign Free Agent Luka Doncic in 2028
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka Dissed by NBA Insider for Roster Moves
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.